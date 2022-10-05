Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 5, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A view shows destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the recently liberated town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
1 A view shows destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the recently liberated town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary wave to applauding delegates after she delivered her keynote address on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England.
2 Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary wave to applauding delegates after she delivered her keynote address on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England.
An aerial view shows a digger pushing waste to flatten a hill of rubbish, at a private landfill in Viggianello close to the south western town of Propriano on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.
3 An aerial view shows a digger pushing waste to flatten a hill of rubbish, at a private landfill in Viggianello close to the south western town of Propriano on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.
A "Just Stop Oil" protester blocks a road leading into Westminster, in London, Britain.
4 A "Just Stop Oil" protester blocks a road leading into Westminster, in London, Britain.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG