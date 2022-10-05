Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 5, 2022
October 05, 2022 2:24 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A view shows destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the recently liberated town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
2
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary wave to applauding delegates after she delivered her keynote address on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England.
3
An aerial view shows a digger pushing waste to flatten a hill of rubbish, at a private landfill in Viggianello close to the south western town of Propriano on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.
4
A "Just Stop Oil" protester blocks a road leading into Westminster, in London, Britain.
Load more
October 5, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
October 4, 2022
Day in Photos
October 3, 2022
Day in Photos
October 2, 2022
Day in Photos
September 30, 2022
Day in Photos
September 29, 2022
Day in Photos
September 28, 2022
Day in Photos
September 27, 2022
Day in Photos
September 26, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG