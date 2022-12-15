Accessibility links

Officials Say Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure Main Target of Russian Attacks

To get through the winter, Ukraine needs emergency support. Most Ukrainian power plants, all hydroelectric plants and all thermal power plants, were damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. Officials say at least $1.5 billion is needed for only the superficial quick restoration of Ukrainian energy facilities destroyed by Russian strikes. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze has this report from Ukraine.

