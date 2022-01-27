Accessibility links

On Kyiv’s Streets, a Nervous Calm

Ukraine’s leaders have been working to calm anxiety among the population as the threat of a Russian invasion continues to loom. On social media platforms, Ukrainians have been trading tips on how to prepare for war. On the streets of the capital, Kyiv, life continues as normal and many people are reluctant to speak openly about the tensions. In this report narrated by Jon Spier, for VOA, Ricardo Marquina is in Kyiv and has their story.  Camera: Ricardo Marquina     Produced by: Ricardo Marquina, MHarton

