Oprah Winfrey Rules Out 2020 Presidential Run

The excitement of a run for the White House by media mogul Oprah Winfrey has come to an anticlimactic end.

Winfrey tells InStyle magazine that running for president is not in her DNA.

"It's not something that interests me," she said in an interview published Thursday. "I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me."

Speculation of a presidential bid by the 63-year-old actress and media executive soared after her stirring speech at the Golden Globe awards against sexual harassment and racism.

Her words had all the trademarks of a political campaign-style speech.

President Donald Trump said he would welcome running against Winfrey in 2020 and that he would beat her.

But a recent poll showed Winfrey would defeat Trump by a landslide.