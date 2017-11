The Indian LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community's battle to scrap a colonial era law that criminalizes gay sex has taken a tortuous route. Scrapped in 2009, it was reinstated in 2013 by the Supreme Court, dealing a blow to gay rights. But as Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, there is renewed optimism that a recent Supreme Court ruling has paved the way to overturn the law, which the top court is to review.