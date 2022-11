The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot and injured Thursday in an apparent assassination attempt while leading an anti-government march. Aisha Khalid narrates this report from VOA’s Urdu and Deewa services. Cameras: li Furqan, Salman Idrees, Muhammad Saqib, Khalil Ahmed, Malik Waqar Ahmad.