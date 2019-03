The humanitarian crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico has many forms. Families with children, who by law cannot be held indefinitely in detention, are freed into the U.S. to wait for court dates. But now a California county is overrun with migrant families dumped by ICE who are camping at bus stops and on street corners. San Diego County's board of supervisors voted to sue the Trump administration for relief. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.