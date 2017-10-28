Pair of Car Bombs Rip Mogadishu

Two car bombs exploded Saturday in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing unknown numbers of people.

Witnesses said gunmen stormed Nasa-Hablod hotel after detonating a car filled with explosives at the entrance.

Initial reports say at least 10 people were killed in the first explosion and 6 others were injured.

Witnesses said gunmen are fighting inside. Security forces cordoned off the area.

A local reporter told VOA he saw nine dead people. The reporter said ambulances transported bodies and wounded people from the scene.

Nasa-Hablod hotel is located near Somalia's presidential palace and frequently used by Somali politicians, including ministers and lawmakers.

The second car bomb exploded near the former parliament building, and the extent of damage caused by the second explosion is not yet clear.

The al-Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility.

Saturday’s explosions occurred two weeks after an enormous blast in Mogadishu that killed at least 358 people.