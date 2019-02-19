Pakistan Warns of Swift Retaliation if Attacked by India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned Tuesday his country will retaliate swiftly against any military action by India.

Khan issued the warning in a nationally televised address amid dangerously escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed rival nations following last week’s deadly suicide bombing attack on Indian military forces in the dispute Kashmir region.

“If you are thinking of carrying out any kind of attack on Pakistan, Pakistan will not just think about retaliating, Pakistan we will retaliate. There will be no other way for us but to retaliate,” Khan warned.

New Delhi has blamed a Pakistan-based militant group, (JeM), for plotting the attack in Pulwama district that killed more than 40 Indian security personnel.

Indian leaders have vowed to take punitive action against Islamabad, alleging the militant group is tied to the neighboring country’s spy agency, charges Pakistan rejects as baseless. Pakistan declared JeM a banned organization in 2002.

“We all know that starting a war is easy. Starting it is in people's hands, but ending it is not in ours hands. Where it will go, God knows best. That's why I hope that better sense will prevail,” emphasized the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Khan again urged India to share “actionable intelligence” linking any Pakistani to the violence, saying it would enable his government to “take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they (suspects) are acting as enemies of Pakistan.”

India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two over Kashmir, since they both gained independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed region remains at the center of regional tensions amid fears another war between the two neighboring countries could escalate into a nuclear exchange.