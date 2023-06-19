Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Pakistan Arrests 12 Suspects in Connection with Greek Boat Tragedy

People offer their support to Raja Yousaf, right, whose son Raja Sajid is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast, in Bindian village in Kotli, a district of Pakistan's administrator Kashmir, June 18, 2023.

Pakistan said Monday that it has arrested 12 people suspected of being traffickers in connection with the migrant boat that capsized last week off the coast of Greece.

Pakistan has only confirmed that 12 Pakistanis lost their lives when a fishing trawler reported to be carrying about 750 men, women, and children capsized in the Mediterranean five days after leaving Libya for Italy.

Pakistani media said Sunday that nearly 300 Pakistanis died in the incident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared Monday a national day of mourning in honor of the Pakistanis who did not survive the tragedy.

Greek officials said 104 people were rescued from the trawler and 78 bodies were retrieved.

Thousands of young Pakistanis, seeking a better life in Europe, pay human smugglers for the trip across the Mediterranean that all too often ends in tragedy.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG