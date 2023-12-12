Pakistan: Militant Attack Kills At Least 12 Security Personnel

An early morning militant attack in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least 12 security personnel and injured several more Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Deraban, a remote area in the district of Dera Ismail Khan near Pakistan’s tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.

Speaking to VOA, rescue official Aizaz Mehmood confirmed at least 12 casualties. He said rescue teams had been dispatched from other areas to respond.

Reports of many more deaths are emerging, however, the military’s media wing has not issued a statement so far.

According to sources, militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the wall of a facility run by the military, followed by the arrival of suicide attackers. In the ensuing fight, at least five militants were killed.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a relatively new and less-known militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group has carried out several high-profile raids against security forces in recent months including an attack on an air force base in early November that damaged three aircraft.

In July, the group claimed responsibility for attacking a military base in southwestern Baluchistan province and killing 12 Pakistani soldiers.

Condemning the attack in a message on X, formerly Twitter, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed the country’s resolve to continue fighting terrorism.

Pakistani military and police are coming under frequent deadly attacks, primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Pakistan alleges terrorists present on Afghan soil are responsible for the surge and accuses Afghan Taliban of providing them safe haven. The de facto rulers in Kabul deny the charge.

