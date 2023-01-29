Pakistan Records Bus, Boat Accidents Sunday 

At least 41 people died Sunday in southern Pakistan when a bus traveling from Quetta to Karachi fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjumk told Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper, “Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire.”

Also Sunday, 10 children died when their boat capsized in Tanda Dam lake in northwest Pakistan, authorities said.

The Dawn newspaper reports that 17 children and a teacher were rescued and that four of the children are in critical condition.

All the children were students at a madrassah, a religious school.