Pakistan’s Prime Minister Survives Removal Effort

Pakistan’s Prime Minister has survived an effort to remove him from office.

As soon as the national assembly session to consider Imran Khan’s removal began, Law Minister Fawad Hussain urged the house speaker to declare the no-confidence vote unlawful because it was being sponsored by the United States. The minister in his brief speech cited an article of the constitution that reads “loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen.”

The speaker then declared the no-confidence vote against prime minister Imran Khan illegal and unconstitutional and immediately adjourned the special session.

The United States has denied any role in the effort to unseat the prime minister.

Shortly after the adjournment of the session Khan briefly addressed the nation saying he has advised the president of Pakistan to dissolve all the provincial and national legislative assemblies and call for fresh elections.

Following Khan’s advice, president Arif Alvi dissolved the assemblies, and elections will be held in 90 days.

Khan has dissolved his Cabinet and under the constitution he will act as a caretaker prime minister. Khan also wrote a letter to the opposition inviting it for consultations on forming a caretaker setup that will oversee the elections.

However, opposition leaders have vowed to petition the supreme court asking it to declare Khan’s action’s unconstitutional and that treason proceedings against Khan should be opened for what they alleged was subverting the constitution.