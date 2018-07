Pakistan is not a soccer powerhouse. But there's a strong link between the country and the sport. A lot of the credit goes to the city of Sialkot where about 40 percent of the world's soccer balls are produced. Many wonder how a small city in northeastern Pakistan can compete on the global stage in manufacturing high quality soccer balls. VOA's Saman Khan visited several factories in Sialkot to learn more. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.