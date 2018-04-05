Pakistani PM to Discuss Strained Ties, Peace During Kabul Visit

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to pay an official visit to Afghanistan on Friday to discuss strained mutual ties and Kabul’s initiative of seeking a negotiated end to its war with the Taliban.



Officials in Islamabad said Abbasi is undertaking the day-long trip on the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani “in the backdrop of Pakistan’s support to Ghani’s offer of peace talks with the Taliban."



The two sides also will discuss ways to ease tensions in bilateral relations and strengthen political, economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

President Ghani offered unconditional talks to the Taliban more than a month ago at an international conference in Kabul to try to end the bloodshed in his country. His initiative received widespread domestic and international backing, but the insurgents have avoided commenting on the overture.



“We stand for peace in Afghanistan,” Prime Minister Abbasi told an international counterterrorism conference in Pakistan's capital Thursday. He emphasized instability in the neighboring country directly undermines Pakistan's security.



Abbasi rejected as “a totally flawed narrative” allegations that Pakistan is covertly supporting the Taliban to fuel the Afghan conflict. He said Pakistan's security forces have cleared all their territory of terrorist groups.



“We don’t accept the narrative that there are any sanctuaries in Pakistan, which result in instability in Afghanistan. That is not the truth. Today, unfortunately, the reverse is true. The people instigating terror in Pakistan are based in Afghanistan," the prime minister added.



Abbasi’s planned visit to Kabul comes as the Afghan foreign ministry Thursday accused Pakistan's air force of violating the country’s airspace and bombing its border areas. The alleged attacks did not cause any casualties, the ministry said.



Kabul also routinely accuses Pakistani security forces of launching cross-border fire on Afghan villages.



Officials in Pakistan maintain militants have taken shelter in “ungoverned spaces” in Afghanistan and plot cross-border attacks from there.



During Thursday’s speech, Abbasi insisted Pakistan is unilaterally constructing a fence on its largely porous border with Afghanistan to demonstrate Islamabad's resolve of promoting peace and security in both countries.



U.S. and Afghan officials have long alleged sanctuaries on Pakistani soil have enabled the Taliban to sustain and expand its violent campaign on the Afghan side.



President Donald Trump in January suspended military aid to Islamabad until it takes decisive actions against militant safe havens.



The United States has welcomed Islamabad's renewed diplomatic reengagement with Kabul, saying an improved mutual relationship is essential for regional efforts against terrorism.



"Obviously, for there to be stability in Afghanistan there needs to be a strong relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” said U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells on Monday, wrapping a week-long visit to Islamabad.