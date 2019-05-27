Pakistani Soldier Killed In North Waziristan

Pakistan's Army said one of its soldiers was killed Monday in a clash with militants at Makki Garh checkpost in North Waziristan.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

The Associated Press reports five soldiers were wounded in the incident.

In another development, authorities said five bullet-riddled bodies were found about 1.5 kilometers away from the Kharqamar checkpost, where Pakistan's Dawn newspaper said three people were killed Sunday in a skirmish and 15 people, including five soldiers, were wounded.