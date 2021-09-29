Accessibility links

Pakistani University Manufactures Stents for Heart Patients

Pakistani University Manufactures Stents for Heart Patients
Pakistani University Manufactures Stents for Heart Patients

According to the Pakistani government, over 45,000 angioplasty operations are conducted in Pakistan each year; an operation in which a small mesh tube is inserted into a blocked artery to allow blood to flow through it. Up until recently Pakistan had to import these medical devices, but now they're being manufactured in country. VOA's Asim Ali Rana files this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Camera: Wajid Hussain Shah Produced by: Asim Ali Rana

