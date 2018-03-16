Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Israeli Military Says 2 Soldiers Killed in Palestinian's 'Terror Attack'

  • Associated Press
Israeli security forces and forensics experts inspect the destroyed vehicle that was used by a Palestinian assailant in a ramming attack targeting a group of Israeli soldiers near Mevo Dotan in the north of the occupied West Bank, March 16, 2018.
JERUSALEM — 

A Palestinian killed two Israeli soldiers and badly wounded two others when he rammed his vehicle into them in the West Bank on Friday, the military said.

The Palestinian ran over soldiers on duty securing routes near the settlement of Mevo Dotan, close to the Palestinian city of Jenin, the military said. An officer was killed along with a soldier while another two soldiers were seriously hurt, it added, saying the Palestinian driver was injured and hospitalized for treatment.

A military spokesman called the incident a "terror attack.''

Israel's Shin Bet security service said the attacker had spent time in prison for security offenses and was freed last year.

Media showed footage of a smashed and mangled white car. Channel 10 TV said the Palestinian's vehicle plowed into the victims as they dismounted from a jeep and walked toward a guard post.

Gaza's rulers, the Islamic militant group Hamas, issued a statement praising the "operation'' but did not take responsibility for the attack.

Major General Yoav Mordechai, who heads Cogat, the Israeli defense body for Palestinian civilian affairs, ordered in response to the attack "an immediate and broad suspension'' of permits for employment in Israel "for the entire family of the assailant.''

Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded person during clashes with Israeli troops on the Israeli border with Gaza, east of Gaza City, March 16, 2018.
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded person during clashes with Israeli troops on the Israeli border with Gaza, east of Gaza City, March 16, 2018.

The incident came as Palestinians protested across the West Bank and the Gaza border marking 100 days since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Dozens sustained light to moderate injuries in clashes with Israeli forces on Friday.

The Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as their future capital and view Trump's decision as siding with Israel on one of the conflict's thorniest issues. Palestinian officials say the move disqualifies Washington from its traditional role as Mideast peace broker.

Palestinians have held regular protests since Trump's December 6 declaration, often clashing with Israeli forces.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG