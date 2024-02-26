Palestinian Prime Minister Resigns
Will the resignation of the Palestinian prime minister open the door for reforms? Human Rights Watch says Israel isn’t doing enough to protect civilians. Are peace talks in the works for the Russia Ukraine war? Plus, Hungary votes to allow Sweden in to NATO and more tension in the South China Sea.
