Palestinian Teen Who Slapped Israeli Soldiers Gets 8-Month Prison Term

A Palestinian teen who grabbed the world’s attention when she slapped and kicked Israeli soldiers, was sentenced to eight months in prison Wednesday by an Israeli military court.

Ahed Tamimi, 17, became an instant hero to Palestinians after the December assault that was posted on social media.

Under the terms of a plea bargain, Tamimi was also fined $1,400, and was given credit for the three months she’d already served in jail, according to her lawyer. She had been facing 12 counts, including aggravated assault.

“No justice under occupation!” Tamimi shouted to reporters.

Amnesty International condemned the sentence as “another alarming example of the Israeli authorities’ contempt for their obligations to protect the basic rights of Palestinians living under their occupation, especially children. Ahed Tamimi is a minor. Nothing she did warrants her continued imprisonment, and she must be released.”

Israeli soldiers arrested the teen near her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. Tamimi and other Palestinians were protesting against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Her mother and cousin were also arrested.

Israeli army officials said at the time that the soldiers acted professionally and appropriately when they restrained themselves from taking harsher action.

But a number of right-wing Israelis said the soldiers let a young girl humiliate them and the state of Israel.