Palestinians: Israeli Forces Kill Man in West Bank

Palestinian health officials said Thursday that Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as 20-year-old Khalil Yahya Anis.

Israel’s military said its forces came under fire while operating in the city of Nablus and returned fire.

Israeli forces were in the area to demolish the home of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli soldier last year.

Thursday’s violence is the latest in months of tensions that have included near-nightly Israeli raids in the West Bank and attacks by Palestinian militants. At least 159 Palestinians and 20 Israelis have been killed.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.