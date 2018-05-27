2 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Tank Fire

The Palestinian Health Ministry says two Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank fire in the southern Gaza Strip Sunday.

Israel says the tank fire came after its troops detonated an explosive device that had been placed near the border fence.

Israel said in a statement: "The charge was placed last night near the border fence in the southern Gaza Strip in attempt to harm forces operating in the area and was neutralized this morning by IDF troops."

The defense forces tweeted "No injuries to IDF soldiers were reported. In response, an IDF tank targeted a military observation post in the southern Gaza Strip."

At least 118 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip since mass protests and clashes broke out in March.