Palestinians Say Israel Kills 2 in West Bank

Palestinian officials said Israeli troops killed two Palestinians during a raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Jawad Bawaqna and Adham Jabarin were shot in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The official Wafa Palestinian news agency said Bawaqna was a schoolteacher, while the militia group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade said Jabarin was one of its fighters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has been conducting frequent night raids in the West Bank that it says are part of an effort to dismantle militant networks and prevent attacks.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Israeli military has killed 17 Palestinians in the West Bank.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.