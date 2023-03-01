Pangolins Still Most Trafficked Mammal Despite Protections

On March 3rd, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known as CITES, turns 50. Its goal is to ensure that international trade in animals and plants does not threaten their survival in the wild. But how effective has it been in protecting one of the most endangered species on the planet — the pangolin? VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias delved into the matter. Produced by: Veronica Balderas Iglesias