Pantone Creates 'Purple Rain' Hue to Honor Prince

FILE - A mural honoring the late Prince adorns a building in the Uptown area of Minneapolis, Aug 28, 2016.
A shade of purple named for the late superstar Prince was announced Monday by the icon's estate.

The "Purple Rain'' hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed "Love Symbol (hash)2,'' paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of some of his biggest hits.

Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created by Pantone in memory of Prince, 'the purple one.'
The artist switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.

