Park Service Gives Initial OK to 'Unite the Right' Rally

An organizer of last year's deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia has been granted initial approval to host another rally in August, this time in the heart of the nation's capital.

The National Park Service says it has approved an application for a "Unite the Right" anniversary rally to be held in front of the White House. Other details are still being finalized.

Organizer Jason Kessler's application describes it as a "white civil rights" rally. He says he wants elected officials in Washington to know that the violence that killed a woman and injured others in Charlottesville was provoked by what he's calling "civil rights abuse."

The city of Charlottesville denied Kessler's application to hold an anniversary rally there. Kessler estimates 400 people will join him in Washington.