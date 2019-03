Pawn shops are popular in the United States, with 30 million people visiting more than 11-thousand stores every year. Most are small independent businesses, where customers buy and sell items, or get a quick cash loan. For people without credit or other financial resources, pawn shops can help them get the money they need. While many people have a negative idea of pawn shops as seedy places, the business has changed for the better over the past 30 years - as VOA's Deborah Block discovered.