Pence Meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah

Jordan's King Abdullah expressed his concern about Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in talks with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence .

The king told the vice president that the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a two-state solution and that East Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Jordan was the second stop on the vice president's four-day Middle Eastern tour.

His first stop was Cairo where he pledged the U.S. would continue to support Egypt in its battle against terrorism.

Before flying to Israel, Pence will meet with U.S. troops in the region.

He will address the Knesset, Israel's parliament and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu said Sunday at his cabinet meeting that Pence is "a great and true friend of Israel." The prime minister added that he thought it was a "disgrace" that the main Arab party in the Knesset planned to boycott's Pence's speech Monday.

Pence, a conservative Christian, helped push for the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a decision that was well-received by evangelical Christians in the U.S.

Pence's visit to the Middle East is the highest-level visit by a U.S. official to the region since President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December.

Pence is not expected to meet with Palestinian leaders.