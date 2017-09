Sixteen years ago, the U.S. Department of Defense came under attack. American Airlines Flight 77 was high jacked and crashed into the Pentagon, killing all passengers aboard the plane and 125 people working in the building. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke with two men forever impacted by the attack. She brings us their story, in their own words, and takes us to the 9-11 Pentagon Memorial, built to honor those lost in a day that forever changed our world.