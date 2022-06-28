Accessibility links

40% of American Voters Disapprove of Overturn of Roe v. Wade  

For decades, Americans have been split over the contentious issue of abortion and when and how it should be legal. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned decades of law by ruling Friday that the Constitution does not guarantee women the right to an abortion, putting the issue back in front of voters. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson looks at how the ruling could impact key midterm elections in November that will determine control of the U.S. Congress.

