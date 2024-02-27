Accessibility links

Peru Declares Health Emergency Amid Rising Dengue Outbreak

FILE - A worker fumigates a house against the Aedes aegypti mosquito to prevent the spread of dengue fever in Piura, northern Peru, on June 11, 2023. The Peruvian government will declare a state of health emergency in 20 of its 25 regions as of Feb. 27, 2024,
FILE - A worker fumigates a house against the Aedes aegypti mosquito to prevent the spread of dengue fever in Piura, northern Peru, on June 11, 2023. The Peruvian government will declare a state of health emergency in 20 of its 25 regions as of Feb. 27, 2024,

Peru has declared a health emergency due to the rapidly rising cases of dengue fever across the South American country.

Health Minister Cesar Vasquez said Monday that more than 31,000 cases of dengue have been recorded in the first eight weeks of 2024, including 32 deaths.

Vasquez said the emergency will cover 20 of Peru’s 25 regions.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness that is passed to humans from a mosquito bite. Symptoms of dengue include fevers, severe headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and body aches.

Peru has been experiencing high temperatures and heavy rains since 2023 due to the El Nino weather pattern, which has warmed the seas off the country’s coast and helped mosquito populations grow.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters.

    VOA News

    The Voice of America provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of over 326 million people. Stories with the VOA News byline are the work of multiple VOA journalists and may contain information from wire service reports.

