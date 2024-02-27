Peru Declares Health Emergency Amid Rising Dengue Outbreak

Peru has declared a health emergency due to the rapidly rising cases of dengue fever across the South American country.

Health Minister Cesar Vasquez said Monday that more than 31,000 cases of dengue have been recorded in the first eight weeks of 2024, including 32 deaths.

Vasquez said the emergency will cover 20 of Peru’s 25 regions.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness that is passed to humans from a mosquito bite. Symptoms of dengue include fevers, severe headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and body aches.

Peru has been experiencing high temperatures and heavy rains since 2023 due to the El Nino weather pattern, which has warmed the seas off the country’s coast and helped mosquito populations grow.

