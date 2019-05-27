Peru Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 2

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that hit a remote part of the Amazon jungle in Peru and Ecuador has risen to two.

More than 30 people have also been injured in Sunday's magnitude-8.0 earthquake that was centered about 92 kilometers from the town of Yurimaguas, in northern Peru.

Peruvian Civil Defense Coordinator Ricardo Seijas told Channel N television, one of the victims was "a 15-year-old who was hit on the head" by falling rubble at his home. The other was a 48-year-old man killed by falling debris while he slept at his house in Cajamarca in northern Peru. The quake struck at 0741 UTC.

The quake was the most powerful to hit the earthquake-prone country in 12 years.

Media reports said 15 people had been hurt in Ecuador, where power-cuts were reported in parts of its Amazon basin region. The tremor was also felt in parts of Colombia and Venezuela.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which is part of the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire," the world's most active area of seismic activity.