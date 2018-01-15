One Killed in 7.1 Earthquake in Peru

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck off Peru's coast early Sunday left one person dead and at least 60 injured.

The tremor destroyed 171 homes, and 736 families were affected in some way by the quake, Peru's National Emergency Operations Center said.

The quake was centered 40 kilometers from Acari in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru, 560 kilometers south of Lima, the U.S. Geological survey said.

A 55-year-old man was crushed to death by rock in the town of Yauca, Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio said on Twitter.

Emergency crews responded by bringing tents and mattresses to displaced families.

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski flew over the affected coast. "Everything that is needed is going to be sent," he said. "`We are already responding at full speed.''

The earthquake caused damages in communities that Pope Francis is scheduled to visit this week, but officials said the damage would not change the pontiff's schedule.

The pope will arrive in Chile on Monday.