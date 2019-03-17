Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

Pirro's Show Not on Fox Lineup, Week After Omar Comments

  • Associated Press
FILE - Jeanine Pirro, Jan. 28, 2015.

NEW YORK — 

Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro’s show didn’t air a week after her comments questioning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar over her wearing a Muslim head covering. No explanation was given.

Pirro’s show, “Justice With Judge Jeanine,” was replaced Saturday night by other programming. The Fox News schedule for the upcoming weekend doesn’t include the show.

FILE - Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat-Minnesota, center, is seen with fellow lawmakers during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Anti-Semitism Controversy Roils House Democrats

An email seeking comment was sent Sunday to Fox representatives.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning about Pirro’s absence, saying she should be brought back.

“Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them,” one of his tweets said.

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., listens to President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 5, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Anti-Muslim Signs in Statehouse Roil West Virginia, Draw Outrage

Fox News had “strongly condemned” Pirro’s commentary on Omar, the first-term representative from Minnesota. Pirro had questioned whether Omar’s wearing of a hijab was “indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is in itself antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?”

Fox said Pirro’s views didn’t reflect the network and it had addressed the issue with her, but didn’t specify what that entailed.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 5, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Rep. Omar Apologizes for Tweets About Support for Israel

Omar, in a tweet, thanked Fox for the statement, saying no one should question a person’s commitment to the Constitution because of a person’s faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant.

Pirro said her intention had been to start a debate, but that being Muslim didn’t mean someone didn’t support the Constitution. She invited Omar to her show.

Pirro is the former district attorney from New York’s Westchester County.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG