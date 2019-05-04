Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Plane Slides off Runway into Florida River; No Fatalities

Authorities work at the scene of a plane in the water in Jacksonville, Fla., May 3, 2019. A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release says a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night.

A Boeing 737 commercial jet with 136 people on board slid into the St. John’s River near Jacksonville, Fla., after landing Friday, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Jacksonville said.

The mayor of Jacksonville said on Twitter that everyone on board the flight was “alive and accounted for” but that crews were working to control jet fuel on the water.

“The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for,” the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The Miami International Air flight was a military charter from the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

No further details were immediately available.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG