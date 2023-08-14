Poland Detains 2 Russians for Distributing Wagner Material

Polish authorities arrested two Russians and charged them with espionage for allegedly distributing propaganda material on behalf of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Monday on social media that the country’s internal security service and police arrested the Russians, and that the accused had distributed the materials in the cities of Krakow and Warsaw.

Polish authorities said the Russians distributed about 300 leaflets with links to Wagner recruitment websites and were in possession of 3,000 pro-Wagner items.

The Russians were identified only as Aleksiej T. and Andriej G., and were due to receive up to $5,000 for their activities, authorities said.

Poland has said it will deploy 10,000 troops to the area along its border with Belarus amid concerns about the presence of Wagner fighters training in Belarus.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.