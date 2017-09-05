Poland, Baltic States Discuss Online, Military Security

Poland's prime minister says she and three other Baltic Sea state officials have discussed an urgent need for greater security for their countries, including cybersecurity.

Beata Szydlo on Tuesday hosted talks with her counterparts from Lithuania and Latvia and with Estonia's ambassador.



All four nations border Russia and are concerned for their security amid Russia's increased military and cyberspace activity. Thousands of Russian troops are to participate in major war games that open in Belarus next week.



Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said that “aggressive propaganda, fake news” and cyberattacks are coming from Russia, aimed at “changing our citizens' views.”



Szydlo said there is a need for closer cooperation on cybersecurity among the European Union's 28 members, within NATO and among the countries in the region.