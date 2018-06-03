Police Shoot Man in Berlin Cathedral
TEASER: The attack was not linked to terrorism, according to officials
DATE: 06/03/2018
German police shot at a "rampaging" man wielding a knife in a cathedral in Berlin on Sunday, according to city officers.
"Shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT) police shot at a rampaging man at Berlin Cathedral," police said in a tweet.
"He was wounded in the leg," police said, later adding that an officer had been wounded, without providing further details.
Officers rushed to the Berliner Dom, a major tourist attraction on the historic Museum Island in the German capital, after an employee called emergency services to report the incident.
Police have said the suspect is a 53-year-old man, and that there is no reason to believe the attack was related to terrorism.