Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Poll: Few Americans Believe Conservatives Can Speak Freely on Campus 

FILE - Middlebury College students turn their backs to Charles Murray, unseen, during his lecture in Middlebury, Vt., March 2, 2017. New polling finds that America’s college campuses are seen as far friendlier to liberals than to conservatives when it comes free speech.
FILE - Middlebury College students turn their backs to Charles Murray, unseen, during his lecture in Middlebury, Vt., March 2, 2017. New polling finds that America’s college campuses are seen as far friendlier to liberals than to conservatives when it comes free speech.

Americans generally believe liberals have a lot of freedom to express themselves on college campuses, while fewer say the same can be said for conservatives, according to a new poll from University of Chicago and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

WDEF in Chattanooga, Tennessee, reports that Americans believe conservatives face stronger bias on campus. (October 2023)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

US Life Expectancy Gap Widens Among Those Who Do and Don't Have College Degrees  

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo students and passers-by walk past an entrance to Boston University College of Arts and Sciences in Boston.
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo students and passers-by walk past an entrance to Boston University College of Arts and Sciences in Boston.

People in the U.S. with college degrees live longer than people without degrees, MSNBC reports.

Princeton University economists found the gap between people with and without college degrees in the U.S. widened since the 1990s, so that by 2021, there was an 8.5-year lifespan difference between the two groups. (October 2023)

Read more

Despite Equity Issues, Internships Are Still Worth It 

FILE - Marina Aina, a 21-year-old American Studies major at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job.
FILE - Marina Aina, a 21-year-old American Studies major at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job.

Did you know that undergraduate students who finished a paid internship are more than twice as likely to finish college with a job offer as those without any internship experience?

That’s just one of the points raised by Noah Isenberg in his op-ed. Despite persistent diversity issues with internships, especially the fact that poorer students often cannot afford to work for free, they remain an essential “real-world” experience for students, he claims.

Read the argument from Isenberg, an associate dean at the University of Texas at Austin, in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)

Read more

To Get a Sports Scholarship in the US, Follow These Tips 

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, members of the North Dakota State football team hold the championship trophy after their 29-27 win over Illinois State in the FCS Championship NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, members of the North Dakota State football team hold the championship trophy after their 29-27 win over Illinois State in the FCS Championship NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas.

Student athletes in the U.S. can have their tuition paid for and even win lucrative sponsorships, but the path there is not easy.

For US News & World Report, Anayat Durrani explains the recruitment process and the differences between the major intercollegiate athletic groups. (October 2023)

Read more

How Can Colleges Better Support International Students? 

FILE - A cyclist crosses an intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Sept. 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.
FILE - A cyclist crosses an intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Sept. 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.

International students are valued by schools in the U.S., both for the global perspectives they provide, and for the tuition dollars they bring in.

Despite this, students often struggle to adjust to the American education system.

For Inside Higher Ed, Ashley Mowreader reports on how colleges can culturally integrate students from other countries. (October 2023)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG