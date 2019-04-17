Accessibility links

Polling Results Show Widodo Leading Indonesia Election

  • VOA News
An electoral worker checks a vote for presidential candidate Joko "Jokowi" Widodo during the vote counting at a polling station in Bali, Indonesia, April 17, 2019.

Polling groups said Wednesday that Indonesian President Joko Widodo is ahead in the country’s presidential election.

The so-called “quick counts” based on data collected at polling stations showed Widodo about 10 percentage points ahead of challenger Prabowo Subianto.

Indonesia's Election Commission is expected to release the official results next month.

About 193 million people were eligible to take part in Wednesday’s voting, which also included elections for the legislature in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

