Polls now Closed in Turkish Elections

The polls have closed in Turkey's landmark presidential and parliamentary elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking re-election to a presidency with vastly expanded powers.



The elections complete Turkey's switch from a parliamentary democracy to an executive presidency, which was approved in a contested referendum last year.



Erdogan, who has been at Turkey's helm for the past 15 years, is seen as the front-runner. But he is facing a tough challenge by a robust opposition that has joined forces in a bid to unseat him.



Voters are also choosing among eight parties, including two alliances, for 600 parliamentary seats.



More than 59 million Turkish citizens, including three million living abroad, were eligible to vote. There are no exit polls.