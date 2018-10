U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea this weekend to meet with its leader, Kim Jong Un, for denuclearization talks.The top U.S. diplomat's fourth visit to North Korea this year comes as Washington and Pyongyang are making arrangements for a second summit between their leaders. Analysts said Pompeo faces challenges to set the stage for a substantive second summit between Trump and Kim. VOA producer Elizabeth Cherneff narrates for Nike Ching at the State Department.