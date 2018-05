U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump's plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides "an unprecedented opportunity to change the course of history on the Korean Peninsula." Pompeo was formally sworn in as the 70th U.S. secretary of state in a ceremony attended by Trump. As VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department, the secretary has been preparing for the summit and dealing with Iran and other foreign policy challenges.