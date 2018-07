U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will not send Americans to Russia for questioning. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to let U.S. investigators question officials in Moscow about Russia's interference in U.S. 2016 elections if Russian investigators are allowed to question American officials. U.S. President Donald Trump called Putin's proposal an "incredible offer." But in an interview with VOA on Thursday, Pompeo rejected the idea. Zlatica Hoke reports.