The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Africa has seen a rise in military coups in the past year with takeovers in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali, and Sudan. In an interview with VOA, former Ghanian President John Kufuor, addresses the causes. Kufuor spoke to Kent Mensah in Accra, Ghana. Camera: Senanu Tord