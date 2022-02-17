Poorer Nations Face ‘Lost Decade’ Over COVID-19 Debt Crisis, UN Warns

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 industrialized nations began a two-day meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, amid a growing debt crisis. The coronavirus pandemic has seen many poorer countries build up large debts — and campaigners say it is undermining their ability to provide basic services like health care and education. In an interview with VOA, the secretary-general of the United Nations’ Conference on Trade and Development warned that creditor nations must take urgent action to avoid a "lost decade" in the developing world.