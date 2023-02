Pope Francis addressed a crowd of tens of thousands of young people gathered Thursday in a stadium in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The event in Kinshasa came on the third day of the pope’s visit to the country, which has included appeals for peace and reconciliation.

Francis celebrated Mass with about a million people Wednesday in Kinshasa.

He continues his trip Friday as he travels to South Sudan.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.