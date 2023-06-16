Pope Francis Leaves Hospital

Pope Francis has left a hospital in Rome, where he underwent an operation for a hernia more than a week ago.

Francis left the Gemelli Hospital in a wheelchair. When asked by well-wishers how he felt, the pope said, “Still alive.”

When he arrived at the Vatican Friday, he got out of his car to individually thank members of his Italian police escort.

The 86-year-old pontiff has suffered a number of maladies since his election, including hip problems, knee pain, weight gain, an inflamed colon and respiratory infection.

While Francis has said he would consider stepping down if his health were to fail him, he has said recently that he has no current plans to quit.