Latest Wildfires Prompt Resignation of Portugal's Interior Minister

  • VOA News
Volunteers use a water hose to fight a wild fire raging near houses in the outskirts of Obidos, Portugal, in the early hours of Oct. 16 2017.

Portugal's Interior Minister Constanca Urbano de Sousa resigned Wednesday after wildfires killed more than 100 people this year.

The latest fires erupted last weekend and have killed at least 41 people. They followed a fire in June that left 64 people dead.

Urbano de Sousa said in her resignation letter that "though the tragedy was caused by multiple factors, I came to the conclusion that I could not continue for political and personal reason."

Prime Minister Antonio Costa accepted the resignation.

The government has faced criticism for its response to the fires, but is pledging to make reforms.

