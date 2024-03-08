President Biden Delivers US State of the Union Address
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his election-year State of the Union address. VOA’s Scott Walterman speaks with White House Correspondent Anita Powell and VOA National Correspondent Steve Herman about his remarks and the Republican Response devlivered by Alabama Senator Katie Britt. Plus, China’s top diplomat on Thursday scolded the United States and touted his country’s closer ties with Russia. The comments came on the sidelines of a meeting of China’s parliament. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo, who is in the Chinese capital. And, many ranchers in Panama are making the transition from breeding livestock to much smaller animals -- butterflies.
Episodes
-
March 06, 2024
Three Sailors Die In Houthi Attack on a Red Sea Ship
-
March 06, 2024
Super Tuesday Racks Up Votes for Presumptive Nominees
-
March 04, 2024
US Supreme Court Rules States Can’t Keep Trump off Ballot
-
March 03, 2024
US Vice President Harris Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza
-
February 29, 2024
Israeli Troops Open Fire on Palestinians Crowded Around Aid Convoy
-
February 28, 2024
Mitch McConnell Will Step Down as Senate Republican Leader