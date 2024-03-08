Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

International Edition
Subscribe
International Edition

Subscribe

Google Podcasts Subscribe

President Biden Delivers US State of the Union Address

President Biden Delivers US State of the Union Address
Embed
President Biden Delivers US State of the Union Address

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his election-year State of the Union address. VOA’s Scott Walterman speaks with White House Correspondent Anita Powell and VOA National Correspondent Steve Herman about his remarks and the Republican Response devlivered by Alabama Senator Katie Britt. Plus, China’s top diplomat on Thursday scolded the United States and touted his country’s closer ties with Russia. The comments came on the sidelines of a meeting of China’s parliament. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo, who is in the Chinese capital. And, many ranchers in Panama are making the transition from breeding livestock to much smaller animals -- butterflies.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG