President Biden Delivers US State of the Union Address

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his election-year State of the Union address. VOA’s Scott Walterman speaks with White House Correspondent Anita Powell and VOA National Correspondent Steve Herman about his remarks and the Republican Response devlivered by Alabama Senator Katie Britt. Plus, China’s top diplomat on Thursday scolded the United States and touted his country’s closer ties with Russia. The comments came on the sidelines of a meeting of China’s parliament. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo, who is in the Chinese capital. And, many ranchers in Panama are making the transition from breeding livestock to much smaller animals -- butterflies.